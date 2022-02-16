Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,216 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.