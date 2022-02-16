Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,256 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,529,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.26.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.42.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

