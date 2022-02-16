Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $3,126,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.98.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.