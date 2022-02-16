Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

