Eaton Vance Management Buys 29,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.