Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

