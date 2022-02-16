Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.250 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,868. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

