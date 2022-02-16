EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

