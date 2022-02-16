Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of EIC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $19.53.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Income (EIC)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.