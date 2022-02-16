Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of EIC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

