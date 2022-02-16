Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.77 million, a P/E ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

