E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,476 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of E2open Parent worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

