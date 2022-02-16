e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.80

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31.28 ($0.42). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,957,606 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.80. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £172.38 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50.
About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)
