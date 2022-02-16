Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

