Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

SRRK stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

