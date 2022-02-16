Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $342,000 Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

