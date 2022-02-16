Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $332,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

