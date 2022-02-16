Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 83,571 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $597.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

