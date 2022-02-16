Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 5,170 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

TCBI opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

