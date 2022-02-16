Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 294 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

