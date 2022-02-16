Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.32

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 23700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

