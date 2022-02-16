Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.09%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.13%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.44 -$43.84 million ($0.39) -20.08 Dyadic International $1.60 million 70.55 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.86% -8.86% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.