DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

