DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.