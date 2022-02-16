Dvision Network (DVI) Market Capitalization Reaches $214.23 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $214.23 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

