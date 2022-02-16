DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.35.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,100,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

