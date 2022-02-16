DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.35.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,100,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
