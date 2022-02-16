Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

DPM stock opened at C$7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.82. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$333,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,000. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$753,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,333,563. In the last three months, insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPM. upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

