Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -166.07 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
