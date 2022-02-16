Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.