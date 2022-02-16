Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Driven Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approx. $1.04 EPS.
Shares of DRVN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
