Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Driven Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approx. $1.04 EPS.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 244.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 107,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 85,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

