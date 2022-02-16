Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRETF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

