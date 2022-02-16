DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.53 and last traded at $94.90. Approximately 139,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,729,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of -0.36.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 575,438 shares of company stock worth $94,941,382 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

