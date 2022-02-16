Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 29,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,831. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

