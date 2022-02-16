Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE D traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 29,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,831. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
