DOGGY Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $387,649.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOGGY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.98 or 0.99883937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,546,646 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.