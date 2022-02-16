DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign's top line is being significantly benefited from continued customer demand for eSignature, its anchor product. The acquisitions of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies in 2020 are expected to add functionality to DocuSign Agreement Cloud and significantly expand the company’s eNotary offerings. The company remains focused on continuously acquiring eSignature customers, improving its offerings, and expanding internationally. On the flip side, DocuSign remains an unsuitable stock for investors seeking cash dividends as the company never declared and currently does not have any plan to pay cash dividends. Moreover, it is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing and technical expertise. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have declined in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.06.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

