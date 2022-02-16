DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 1,275,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. DLocal has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

