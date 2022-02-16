DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

