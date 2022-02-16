Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.99. 13,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

