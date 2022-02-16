Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:DDL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 12,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

