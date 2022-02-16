Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of AAON worth $91,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

