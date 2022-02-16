Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.55 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $96,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

