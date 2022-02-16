Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $89.45 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.56% of Triumph Bancorp worth $89,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.