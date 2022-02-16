Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.21% of Kirby worth $92,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,368 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

