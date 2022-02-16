Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $93,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

