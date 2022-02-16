DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $87.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 30,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,839. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,887 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

