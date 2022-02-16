Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.46.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,865. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

