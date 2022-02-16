DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.