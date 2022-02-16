DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,043,279 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.68.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

The company has a market cap of $946.22 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

