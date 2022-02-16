DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 3,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $417.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.