Devery Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $89,578.35 and $6,020.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.