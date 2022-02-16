Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 3.9%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €11.09 ($12.60) and last traded at €11.37 ($12.91). 523,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.83 ($13.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.82.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

