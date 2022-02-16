Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
