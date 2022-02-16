Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

